Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $253.95. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

