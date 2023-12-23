Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.4 %

HOMB stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.