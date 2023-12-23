Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.