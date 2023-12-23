Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,994 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

