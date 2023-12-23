Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Mark Sustana Sells 37,304 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LEN opened at $147.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,219,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

