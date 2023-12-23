LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

