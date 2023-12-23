LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

