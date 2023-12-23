LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,013 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

