LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 298,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

