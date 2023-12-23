LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

