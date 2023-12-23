LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

