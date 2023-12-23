LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $46.27 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

