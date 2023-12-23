LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.69 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

