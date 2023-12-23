LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

