LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.