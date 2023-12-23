LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

