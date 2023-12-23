LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

