LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 33.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH opened at $132.16 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

