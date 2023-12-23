Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,814. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
