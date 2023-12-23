Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $448.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

