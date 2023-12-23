Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $510.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.21 and a 200-day moving average of $398.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $511.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

