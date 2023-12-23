LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

