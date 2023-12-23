M. Kraus & Co Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.25 and a 200 day moving average of $407.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

