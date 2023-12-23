Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,917,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

