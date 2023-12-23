Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.74.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

