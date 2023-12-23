Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 303.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

