Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

