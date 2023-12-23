Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $437,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,528 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,117. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

