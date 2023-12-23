Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 13,234,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

