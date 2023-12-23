Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 144,157 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,157 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 734,630 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

