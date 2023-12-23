Mangham Associates LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mangham Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

