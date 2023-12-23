Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.98

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and traded as high as $158.41. Marubeni shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 12,855 shares.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

