Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $106.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

