Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.14. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 45,730 shares changing hands.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

