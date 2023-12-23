MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 3,296,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,835. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

