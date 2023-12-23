MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 42,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. 1,713,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

