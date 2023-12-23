MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128,991 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 575,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

