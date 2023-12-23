McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

