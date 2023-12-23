MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Up 9.2%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 5,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.
