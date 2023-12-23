Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
