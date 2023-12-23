MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

