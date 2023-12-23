Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.