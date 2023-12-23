MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten Sells 200 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $619.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $622.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 480.03 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

