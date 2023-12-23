Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.98. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 52,391 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

