Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

