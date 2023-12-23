Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Miller Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.
Miller Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.