Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 193,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 234,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.79 million during the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0495356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

