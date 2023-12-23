Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.70. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 4,911 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

