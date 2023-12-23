MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

