MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $19,039,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 48,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $81.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.