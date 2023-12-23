Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,114,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $23,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

